KOTA KINABALU: A Covid-19 cluster involving 23 positive cases was detected at a moral guidance detention centre in Keningau yesterday, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said in a statement yesterday the Pagar Sebrang cluster’s index case is a 40-year-old prison officer who tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 25 through close contact screening.

He said the cluster was believed to have spread from the infected family members of the index case to his colleagues and inmates under his supervision as well as his family members.

He said another cluster detected yesterday is the Koyah cluster in Kinabatangan, involving workers at an oil palm plantation with 26 positive cases. The index case is a 43-year-old male plantation worker who was confirmed positive on Aug 20.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 2,136 Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 159,421 cases, and the number of recovered cases is 2,941, bringing the total tally of recoveries to 127,312 while 4,831 patients are still undergoing treatment. -Bernama