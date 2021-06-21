Covid: New daily cases drop to 4,611 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country continues to drop, with a total of 4,611 cases recorded today compared with 5,293 reported yesterday.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, via his Twitter post, said that the latest development brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 701,019.

Selangor recorded the highest daily cases at 1,346, followed by Sarawak (682); Perak (453); Negeri Sembilan (437); Johor (314) and Kuala Lumpur (310).

In addition, Kelantan recorded 219 cases; Melaka (205); Kedah (182); Sabah (166); Labuan (130); Penang (84); Pahang (50); Terengganu (18); Putrajaya (15); with no new cases recorded in Perlis. — Bernama