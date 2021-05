KUALA LUMPUR: The daily figure of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia hit a record high today at 3,788 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet, said that of the total recorded over the past 24 hours, Selangor has the highest number of new cases at 1,265, followed by Sarawak (760) and Kelantan.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 255 cases, followed by Penang (250), Johor (160), Kedah and Negeri Sembilan with 136 cases each, Perak (118), Sabah (89), Melaka (55) and Pahang (54).

Terengganu has 37 new cases, Perlis (five), while Putrajaya and Labuan, two cases each.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stood at 408,713 and that, in the past 24 hours, there were 2,640 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 377,980 while the number of active cases stood at 29,227.

He also said that 328 cases were being treated at the intensive care units, with 161 of them requiring ventilator assistance, while 14 more fatalities were reported today to take the death toll to 1,506.

He said 17 new clusters were identified, involving five community and workplace clusters each, four educational sector clusters and one cluster each of high-risk group, religious and detention centre.

Three community clusters were reported in Sarawak (Nanga Tajam, Sungai Ranan and Sungai Ngungun) and one each in Sabah (Kampong Bergosong) and Melaka (Kampung Hilir Alor Gajah).

As for the workplace clusters, two were in Penang (Perusahaan Baru Dua, Jalan Todak Satu Construction Site), as well as one each in Kelantan (Kemayang), Selangor (Jalan Taming Dua) and Sarawak (Air Padang).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the educational sector clusters were in Sarawak (Jalan Agama), Negeri Sembilan (Jalan Dataran), Selangor (Jalan Wau) and Perak (Chersonese).

The high-risk group cluster involved Kuala Lumpur (Taman Bukit Hijau), while the detention centre cluster was detected in Johor (Pagar Rimba), with the religious cluster identified in Johor (Jalan Sultanah).

He said that with five clusters ending today, there are currently 390 active clusters. — Bernama