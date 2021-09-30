Covid: No more walk-in vaccination at UMS PPV from Oct 4

KOTA KINABALU: The Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) vaccination centre (PPV) will no longer be providing walk-in vaccination against Covid-19 from this Oct 4.

According to a statement from UMS today, this PPV will only be giving vaccine jabs for the second dose with the appointments made via the MySejahtera application.

“The walk-in slots are no longer allowed for both the first and second doses of the vaccine. The hotline at 013-8151373 can be contacted for any further information needed,” it said.

It added that the UMS PPV would be operating as usual from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm based on the appointments set.

This PPV has been operating since June 14 with the appointments made through MySejahtera before opening the walk-in slots to the public with the capacity of providing up to 3,000 vaccine shots per day.

To date, over 100,000 shots had been given through this PPV, besides the outreach programme held at various places including remote villages and the Kota Kinabalu prison and temporary detention centre. -Bernama