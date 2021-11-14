Covid: No new clusters reported today but cases remain above 5,000

KUALA LUMPUR: There are no Covid-19 new clusters but 5,162 new cases reported today.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 5,162 new infections today, 104 or two per cent of these were in categories three, four or five (with pneumonia and requiring oxygen or respiratory support) while 5,058 cases or 98 per cent were in categories one or two (having mild or no symptoms).

“Of the cases, 524 are being treated at the intensive care units while another 265 require respiratory support,” he said in the statement on the Covid-19 developments.

Dr Noor Hisham said 5,019 cases were recorded as having recovered from the viral infection, bringing the cumulative number to 2,451,216.

The country’s infectivity rate or R-Naught (Rt) was at 1.05 compared to 1.04 yesterday.