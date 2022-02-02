Covid: Number of new cases increased to 5,736

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new daily cases breached the 5,000 mark for two consecutive days when 5,736 cases were reported today compared to 5,566 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,882,060 as of noon today.

Of the total new cases today, he said 46 cases were in categories three, four and five while the rest were in categories one and two.

“A total of 183 infections are imported cases while 5,553 are local transmissions and 112 cases are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 54 cases requiring respiratory support,” he said in a daily statement on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said 3,196 recoveries were reported today, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 2,790,386.

In addition, he said eight new clusters were identified today and so far 322 clusters are still active.

He said the country’s infectivity rate (Rt), was currently at 1.15 with Perlis recording the highest Rt at 1.29, followed by Putrajaya (1.21) and Johor (1.17) as of yesterday.