Covid: Official functions for govt, private sector allowed in Sabah beginning tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: Official government and private sector functions including inaugurations and workshops are allowed in Sabah from tomorrow, says state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun(pix).

Masidi, who is also the state’s spokesperson on Covid-19, said the permission was subject to the condition that all those present are fully vaccinated, and only 50 per cent of the premises’ capacity should be utilised.

“For individuals who have not been vaccinated for health or medical reasons that have been confirmed by a registered medical officer, they must undergo a test prior to the ceremony using a self-test kit (saliva), which should be witnessed by the organiser or confirmed by a medical practitioner,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said cases in Sabah continued to decline, with 767 cases recorded today, a marginal decrease of 17 cases from yesterday's 784.-Bernama