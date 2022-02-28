Covid: Only 0.43 per cent of new cases in categories 3 and 5

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 105 cases or 0.43 per cent of the 24,466 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday are in categories three, four and five, compared to 129 such cases recorded on Saturday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the remaining 24,361 cases (99.57 per cent) yesterday are in categories one and two, which are mild and asymptomatic infections.

This brings the cumulative total of cases in Malaysia to 3,419,636.

“Of the 105 cases under categories three, four and five, 25 are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, 56 have received two doses of vaccine but not the booster jab, and 24 have received the booster dose,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that yesterday, 1,559 cases were admitted to hospitals, with 569 cases (36.5 per cent) in categories three, four and five and the remaining 990 cases (63.5 per cent) in categories one and two.

He said 22,380 recoveries were reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 3,085,940.

On the critical or intensive care unit (ICU) bed use, Dr Noor Hisham said six states recorded bed utilisation of at least 50 per cent, namely Kelantan (94 per cent), Johor (69 per cent), Putrajaya (67 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (62 per cent), Perak and Melaka (58 per cent each).

On flood-related Covid-19 cases, he said that as of 3 pm yesterday, two cases had been identified among flood evacuees in Terengganu, bringing the cumulative cases to 25.

“All the reported cases have been identified and isolated from other flood victims at a special relief centre (PPS). No clusters among flood victims were reported at any PPS,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said apart from that, two health facilities in Terengganu were affected by floods (level one), namely the Wakaf Tapai Health Clinic in Marang, and Kuala Nerus District Health Office.

However, both facilities were reported to be operating as usual.

“On Feb 27, there are seven acute respiratory infection (ARI) cases and one skin disease reported. No cases of conjunctivitis, typhoid, cholera, leptospirosis and dengue were reported among the flood victims,” he added.-Bernama