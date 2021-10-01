Covid: Only 0.5 pct new cases in Sarawak involved lung infection

KUCHING: Only 0.5 per cent or 12 of the 2,413 positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today involved lung infection which requires oxygen and ventilator assistance.

According to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the remaining 2,401 cases have no or mild symptoms, and the daily total takes the cumulative cases in the state to 212,037.

Meanwhile, a community cluster was declared today with the Sepangah Cluster involving residents of a longhouse located in Sepangah, Nanga Medamit, Limbang.

“From 178 people screened, 22 were found positive including the index case while 156 individuals were found negative,” said the statement.

In this regard, 26 deaths were recorded in Sarawak from Sept 16 to 30.-Bernama