Covid: Only 152 new cases in category three to five

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 152 cases or 0.63 per cent of the total 24,316 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday involved category three to five, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the remaining 24,164 cases were in category one and two.

As of yesterday, he said, the country had recorded a total of 4,079,242 Covid-19 cases, while the number of recovery cases was 3,796,975, including 25,512 cases that were recorded yesterday.

“Of the 152 cases in category three to five, 43 cases involved individuals who are not vaccinated or yet to complete the Covid-19 vaccination, 61 cases involved those who have received both doses of the vaccine, but not the booster dose, while 48 cases involved those who have received the booster dose,” he said in a statement on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 1,264 Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital yesterday, with 487 cases or 38.5 per cent in category three, four and five, while the remaining 777 cases were inb category one4 and two.

Of the total cases admitted to hospital yesterday, he said, 321 required treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 194 cases required respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya recorded 100 per cent use of ICU beds, with five states recording usage of more than 50 per cent, namely Perlis (55 per cent), Selangor (59 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (67 per cent), Johor (53 per cent) and Kelantan 52 per cent.

On the Covid-19 infectivity rate, Dr Noor Hisham said, it was 0.91 for the country, while the state with highest Rt was Selangor, at 1.06, while other states recorded Rt value of below 1.0.-Bernama