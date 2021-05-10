Covid: Only one day Aidilfitri celebration allowed in Sarawak

KUCHING: Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Sarawak is only allowed to be celebrated on the first day with the presence of close family members, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to a statement from the SDMC today, the decision was made after evaluating the current Covid-19 situation in the state, which was also agreed to by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

It said a detailed amendment to the standard operating procedure (SOP) could be obtained from the official MIS website at http://www.mis.sarawak.gov.my.

Sarawak today recorded 649 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infections in the state to 35,809, with two new fatalities bringing the death toll to 209.

In the same statement, the Sarawak Health Department also declared two new community clusters, namely, the Ulu Anap Cluster in Tatau and Emperan Cluster in the Selangau district.

The Ulu Anap Cluster involves a long house in Ulu Sungai Anap in the Tatau district.

Its index case was a local 38-year-old woman who was detected via symptomatic individual screening at the Nanga Tau Health Clinic on April 29 and was confirmed positive on May 1.

The Emperan Cluster involved three long houses in the Selangau district, with its index case involving a local 27-year-old woman who was also detected via symptomatic screening.

To date, 78 clusters are still active in the state, with 17 of those clusters recording 150 additional new cases while 61 other clusters did not record any increase. — Bernama