Covid: Over 130,000 children in M'sia receive first dose of vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 135,478 children aged between five and 11, or 3.8 per cent of the group in Malaysia, have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 13,174,229 individuals or 56.0 per cent of the adult population in the country, had received their booster dose as of yesterday.

A total of 22,936,160 individuals or 97.5 per cent of adults have completed their vaccination while 98.7 per cent or 23,212,186 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,795,278 individuals or 89.8 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,873,770 individuals or 92.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 142,800 vaccine doses were dispensed, with 38,851 as the first dose, 727 the second dose and 103,222 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 64,921,735.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's Github portal, 15 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, with Perak and Johor recording four cases each, two cases each in Kelantan and Terengganu, while Kedah, Melaka and Sabah with one case respectively.-Bernama