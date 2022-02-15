Covid: Over 206,000 children in M’sia receive first dose of vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 206,748 children aged between five and 11, or 5.8 per cent of the group in Malaysia, have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 13,373,479 individuals or 56.8 per cent of the adult population in the country, had received their booster dose as of yesterday.

A total of 22,938,190 individuals or 97.5 per cent of adults have completed their vaccination while 98.7 per cent or 23,214,625 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,796,021 individuals or 89.9 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,875,825 individuals or 92.5 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 149,888 vaccine doses were dispensed, with 38,738 as the first dose, 1,489 the second dose and 109,661 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 65,198,894.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, 24 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, with Johor and Sabah recording five cases each, four cases in Selangor, three cases in Kedah while Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu with two cases respectively and one case in Perak.-Bernama