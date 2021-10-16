Covid: Percentage of sporadic cases in Sabah rising: Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: The percentage of sporadic Covid-19 cases in Sabah is rising, accounting for almost 39 per cent of the total 639 cases recorded today, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said.

The state Covid-19 spokesman said that there are concerns that the risk of sporadic infections will rise as the state transitions to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) this Monday, allowing more social and economic activities to resume.

“Sporadic cases usually happen due to non-compliance of SOP when interacting or in public.

“We hope that the public will be more responsible in complying with all the standard operating procedures being enforced to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said every individual would now be viewed as frontliners in efforts to curb the spread of Covid as the district borders reopen and the state transitions to the next phase of the PPN.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the total new cases today declined by 81 cases from 720 cases yesterday.

Out of the 638 new cases, 350 or 55 per cent were cases that occurred within the last 24 hours, while the rest were recorded at least two days after screening results were obtained.

“The effectiveness of vaccinations can be seen by the patient categories reported daily. Those who have completed their vaccinations have higher immunity and even if infected are only at category one or two,” he added.-Bernama