Covid: Rahadiazli Rahalim dropped from Harimau Malaya training camp

KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeeper Rahadiazli Rahalim has been dropped from the Harimau Malaya squad training camp after he was found to have tested positive for Covid-19 late last night.

National squad head coach Kim Pan Gon said the Terengganu FC player had performed an RTK test with a negative result in the morning, but showed some symptoms before being instructed to do a PCR test in the afternoon.

“The national team’s management has decided not to call up any new goalkeepers and retain the three existing ones, namely Farizal Marlias, Khairulazhan Khalid and Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi,“ he said in a statement issued by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today.

On Tuesday, Pan Gon called up Kuala Lumpur City FC midfielder Zhafri Yahya to replace Petaling Jaya City FC striker Darren Lok, who tested positive for Covid-19.

The coach from South Korea also called on Negeri Sembilan FC defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee to replace JDT player Syahmi Safari, who had earlier applied for an exemption following the birth of his triplets.

Malaysia is scheduled to face the Philippines on March 23 and host Singapore on March 26 in a level-one International friendly match at the Singapore National Stadium, before taking on Singapore League team Albirex Niigata on March 28 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.-Bernama