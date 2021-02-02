Covid: Record number of 21 deaths reported Tuesday (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-one Covid-19 deaths were reported in Malaysia today, the highest single-day fatalities since the pandemic hit the country early last year, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the Covid-19 death toll to 791.

However, new positive cases dropped to 3,455 today from 4,214 yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for cases to 222,628, he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 47,847 active cases, and 327 cases were in intensive care, with 145 requiring ventilator support.

“Of the new cases, five were imported and 3,450 are local transmissions,“ he added.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of daily cases with 1,145, followed by Johor (708 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (619).

Dr Noor Hisham said of the 21 deaths today, 12 were in Selangor, four in Sabah, two each in Johor and Kuala Lumpur and one was in Kedah.

He said 3,661 cases had recovered today, bringing the cumulative total for recoveries to 173,990.

On the new cases, he said 77 cases or 2.2 per cent involved clusters in lockups, immigration detention depots and prisons, comprising Tembok Taiping with 21 cases; Tembok Renggam (17); Tembok Sungai Udang (15); Tembok Bukit Besi (10); Jalan Harapan Prison (9); Seberang Perai Prison (3) and Tembok Mempaga (2).

Seven new clusters were detected, with six at workplaces and one in the community, he added.

The workplace clusters are Jalan Ragum and Bukit Rahman in Selangor; Parit Jamil Darat (Johor); Jalan Cheras building site (Kuala Lumpur), Taman Muhibbah (Pahang) and Industri Serkam (Melaka), while the community cluster is Semarak Bersia in Perak.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are now 404 active clusters, with 70 registering new cases.

The clusters which recorded the highest number of new cases are Jalan Cheras building site (332 cases), Jalan Ragum (210) and Jalan Seroja (204).

“The cumulative number of clusters which have ended is 434, including four clusters today - Bukit Angkat, Bukit Semenyih building site, Kiara building site and Brumas,“ he added. — Bernama