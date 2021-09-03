Covid: Sabah hopes to get over 2.88 million doses of vaccine in Sept

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government hopes to get over 2.88 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine this month to enable its vaccination programme to run smoothly, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) was also making efforts to increase the vaccination rate this month and targeting an average of 60,000 doses of vaccine jabs a day.

“Almost 41 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have been fully vaccinated... a total of 19,799 doses of the first shot of the vaccine were administered today, taking the cumulative total of the first dose given to over 1.64 million.

“A total of 22,469 doses of the second shot were administered today, bringing the cumulative total to over 1.11 million doses,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said a new cluster was reported today in Jalan Pahlawan involving the Kota Kinabalu Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in the Petagas sub-district here, with 45 cases detected in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 spokesman, said those infected in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang included the trainee police constables, trainers, workers in the training centre dining hall and family members.

“It is a training institution cluster. The index case is a 44-year-old male police trainer who lives at the Orkid Kepayan Block of the IPK Housing and tested positive on Aug 26 at the Luyang Health Clinic after being symptomatic since Aug 24.

“He has been admitted to the Pirasan Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kota Belud for further treatment. A total of 72 samples were taken, of which 45 tested positive, nine were negative while the rest are still awaiting their test results,” he said.

He said Sabah recorded a total of 2,392 Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, taking the state's total infections to 152,602.

There were also 3,355 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 120,699.

A total of 33 fatalities were recorded yesterday while 4,907 patients are still being treated. -Bernama