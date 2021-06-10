Covid: Sabah records two new clusters yesterday

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded two new clusters yesterday involving the workplace - the Kuala Penyu cluster in Beaufort and Jalan Wisma cluster here - said State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the Kuala Penyu cluster recorded 24 cases involving a 36-year-old male officer at a trust office in the district as the index case detected positive on May 24.

“Close contact screening found 11 employees to be Covid-19 positive that led to transmission among family members. More comprehensive and extensive contact screening is underway,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Masidi said the Jalan Wisma cluster involved seven Covid-19 positive cases among employees at a hotel in the city, triggered by a 24-year-old cook at the premise who was detected positive last Friday (June 4).

“Based on preliminary investigations, the transmissions were due to lack of proper understanding on strict compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) at workplaces,” he said.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19, said Sabah recorded 232 new cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 64,788, while 274 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 61,860. -Bernama