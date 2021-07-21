Covid: Sabah records two new workplace clusters

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah today recorded two new clusters of Covid-19 infection at the workplace, namely, the Sawit Lung Cluster in Beluran and KKIP Selatan Industry Cluster, here.

State Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Sawit Lung Cluster involved 15 cumulative cases, with the source of infection being a 35-year-old male worker, a foreign national who was detected to be positive through plantation entry screening on July 14.

“Three of his colleagues were also found to be positive and out of the 40 contacts screened, 11 comprising fellow workers and family members were detected to be positive,” he said in a statement, here.

Masidi, who is also the spokesman on Covid-19 in Sabah, said the KKIP Selatan Industry Cluster involved 12 cumulative cases with the index case being a 20-year-old man who was detected to be positive on July 12.

He said the index case, who worked as an operator at a plastics factory, started having symptoms for the viral infection on July 9 and was admitted to the Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre.

“Eight positive cases were detected in Kota Kinabalu and four in Tuaran, bringing the cumulative number to 12,” he added.

Sabah today recorded 474 positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number thus far to 76,927, while 311 patients have recovered, bringing the cumulative number to 72,059. — Bernama