Covid: Set up special vaccination centres for school children only - NUTP

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has proposed that the government set up special vaccination centres (PPV) for school children only.

NUTP secretary-general Wang Heng Suan said that by having separate PPVs for school children and the general public would help reduce the risk of students contracting Covid-19.

“NUTP is appealing to the Education Ministry to suggest to the Health Ministry that several schools be converted into PPVs according to their zones for students to get their vaccine jabs.

“The move will ease the management of vaccination by stages and will track which child has not been vaccinated yet,” he said in a statement today.

He also hoped that the authorities would give priority to school teachers to complete their vaccination as they were considered to be frontliners.

The NUTP also urged the government to ensure that all school workers, like canteen operators, gardeners, cleaners and security guards, are fully vaccinated before school reopens in stages on Oct 3.

On the opening of schools, Wang hoped that the Education Ministry would improve the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety and protection of students, teachers and the local community from Covid-19.

Former Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin had earlier announced that schools in states that are in Phase Two and Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) would reopen on Oct 3, and not on Sept 1 as announced earlier. — Bernama