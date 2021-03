PETALING JAYA: Vaccination against Covid-19 at private hospitals will not come cheap, although the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia said its members do not intend to make a profit from it.

Its president, Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh, said it will cost a person in the region of hundreds of ringgit to be vaccinated at private hospitals.

“At the moment, we cannot give the exact cost because we need the government’s go-ahead to order the vaccine,” he said yesterday.

“It could take two or three months after the go-ahead to get the vaccine and the cost will depend on the orders we make.”

He said private hospitals are not in competition with the government to provide the vaccine as it is a complementary service.

Kuljit said by working together, the public and private health sectors will be able to reduce the time frame to get the people vaccinated and to get the country back on its feet.

“Many people, who want to start travelling, are willing to pay for the vaccine,” he said.

“Businessmen, expatriates, embassy officials, students and companies are willing to fork out money.”

Students, who are planning to study abroad, will need to get vaccinated, he said.

They cannot wait for their turn in the immunisation programme as their university year would have already started, Kuljit said.

Even companies are willing to pay for their staff to be vaccinated to avoid being forced to close when a cluster is detected at their place, he pointed out.

By vaccinating their staff at their own cost, companies could save millions by avoiding compulsory shutdowns, he added.