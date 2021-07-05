Covid: Six shuttlers tested positive after returning from Spanish International

KUALA LUMPUR: Six of the 20 Malaysian shuttlers who returned from the Spanish International 2021 badminton championships last month tested positive for Covid-19.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), in a brief statement on their Facebook page today, said the six were asymptomatic and placed in a quarantine centre.

“Upon returning home, the shuttlers observed compulsory quarantine as prescribed by the authorities. They have not been to the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) since their return and have had no interaction with the national players preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

“These six players will only check in to the ABM after the Tokyo-bound players have left for Japan. We wish the six players the very best and hope they recover soon,” BAM said.

Twenty national shuttlers took part in the Spanish International held at La Nucia from June 16-19. The national shuttlers bagged three titles.

2019 SEA Games champion S. Kisona edged former World Junior champion Goh Jin Wei for the women’s singles crown while Eoon Qi Xuan made the semi-finals.

There was double joy for Tee Kai Wun as the 21-year-old won the mixed doubles title with Teoh Mei Xing before partnering Man Wei Chong for the men’s doubles crown. — Bernama