KUCHING: Sarawak recorded an all-time high of 1,216 new Covid-19 cases today, and group social activities were listed as a contributing factor for the surge, said state Health director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

He said other causes for the spike in cases were family gatherings, group sports activities, the holding of physical meetings and workplace infections.

The practice of hanging out with friends at public places and coffeeshops without wearing face masks also contributed to the spread of infections, he said in a statement today.

“Apart from that, some employers also refused to allow their workers to undergo screening or work from home although they had symptoms, and this led to the creation of workplace clusters,” he added.

In view of the latest developments, Dr Mohamed Sapian urged Sarawakians to stay at home if they have no urgent matters to attend to outside.

“Don’t visit family members, neighbours or friends without a good reason. In fact, don’t bring your children or unvaccinated people to public places which are crowded.

“If you really need to go out, always wear a mask and practise physical distance. For those who are working, do not go to work if you are not well,” he said. — Bernama