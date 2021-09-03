Covid: Terengganu records highest daily cases with 987

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu has recorded 987 new Covid-19 cases yesterday (Sept 2), the highest number since the pandemic began last year and cases are expected to increase over the next two weeks, said state Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong.

She said the increase in cases was due to several factors, including close contact screening as well as targeted active case detection at several localities statewide.

Dr Kasemani said Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of cases with 266, followed by Marang (171), Besut (166), Kemaman (117), Kuala Nerus (100), Dungun (86), Hulu Terengganu (42) and Setiu (39).

“Apart from that, the increase is also due to the ongoing compulsory screening for admission to prisons among detainees, screening of workers from construction sites, interstate activities and also group activities,” she said in a post on her Facebook account today.

Currently, Terengganu has recorded 6,224 Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the cumulative total to 34,985 cases.