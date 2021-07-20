Covid: Thanksgiving ceremony triggers Kampung Pukak cluster in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU: A thanksgiving prayer gathering is believed to have triggered the Kampung Pukak Covid-19 cluster in Tuaran that has led to 17 infections to date.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the ceremony was held in the village on July 3, while the cluster index case, a 47-year -old man, tested positive on July 9.

“Following that, 55 close contacts were screened and 16 tested positive, including nine cases today.

“The screenings involved close contacts from Kampung Pukak, Kampung Pinagon and Telibong 1 Water Treatment Plant Quarters,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, said Sabah recorded 657 new infections today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 76,453.

“There were also 285 recovered cases today, bringing the total number of recoveries in Sabah to 71,748 people,” he said. — Bernama