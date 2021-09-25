Covid: Vaccination for teens in Miri begins today

SIBU: The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) will implement the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for teenagers aged between 12 and 15 in the Miri Division simultaneously from today.

Miri JPBB said in a statement yesterday that the schedule for the implementation of vaccination for teenagers was set following discussions with and agreement of the District Education Offices of Miri, Subis and Baram together with the Miri Division Health Office.

“The vaccination of teenagers aged 12 to 15 will be done at all public vaccination centres in all districts in the Miri Division from Sept 25, while school students in rural areas can get theirs at designated Health Clinic centres that will be announced later.

“Teenagers aged 12 to 15 who are no longer in school can get their vaccine jabs via walk-in at any public vaccination centres, except in rural areas,” said the committee.

The Miri JPBB also reminded parents or guardians accompanying the teenagers to bring along the signed consent form.

It also asked community leaders to identify those who are no longer in school in their respective areas and to provide information through forms provided by the District Office for the purpose of coordinating with PICK. -Bernama