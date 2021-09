EDINBURGH: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday proposed introducing Covid-19 vaccine passports for nightclubs and high risk venues like music festivals, amid a sharp rise in cases of the virus.

Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh that the proposals, similar to those planned in neighbouring England, aimed to keep people safe and prevent the reintroduction of restrictions in the coming months.

“We do consider that a limited use of vaccine certification could help to contain the spread of the virus as we head into autumn and winter,“ Sturgeon said.

“For any decision of this nature to have an impact before winter we would have to take and implement it quickly. However, I recognise that it is a significant decision so in my view it should be expressly authorised by parliament.”

Sturgeon said the scale of the increase of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks had been “extremely concerning”.

She said case levels were five times higher than four weeks ago and test positivity has risen from five% at the start of August to 11.5%.

This was largely due to the reopening of schools in Scotland several weeks ago and the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19, she said.

“In Scotland, unlike England and Wales, schools have been back for some time,“ Sturgeon said.

“We also expected this would create a further pressure not just as a result of increased interactions within schools but also because we know there are certain ways, schools drop offs for example, when adults mix more when schools are back.”

Sturgeon said she hoped the proposals would be approved by the devolved parliament in a vote next week and that they would be implemented later in September.

The proposals require that proof of vaccination be required to enter nightclubs, adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience and unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience.

Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance would also require a vaccine certification.

The UK government in London, which has responsibility for health policies in England only, has vowed a similar scheme will be rolled out there by the end of this month. — AFP