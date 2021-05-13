Covid:Two more fatilities make Besut death toll highest in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Besut yesterday, making it the district with the highest death toll at 10 out of the 17 for Terengganu, said state Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus

“The latest deaths involved a 71-year-old man from Kampung Pelagat 3 and a 55-year-old woman from Kampung Bukit Tumbuh.

“Every death due to COVID-19 is very heartbreaking because the person who manages the body is another party,” she said in a post on her Facebook page.

She said even when in hospital or at quarantine centres, COVID-19 patients also could not meet family members.

Currently, there are 11 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu, with seven of them from Besut.

Dr Nor Azimi urged the public to continue to stay at home and avoid large gatherings in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“This is very important to break the COVID-19 chain of infection quickly,” she added.-BERNAMA