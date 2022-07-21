CPOPC plays a strong role in promoting sustainable agenda: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: The Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) play a major role in taking proactive steps in promoting the sustainability agenda and highlighting the efforts taken by Malaysia and Indonesia, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the council plays a crucial role in ensuring that the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) give due recognition to the sustainability agenda carried out by member countries, and cease all baseless accusations against palm oil products and the industry.

In a statement today, Zuraida said this is the right time for palm oil-producing countries and their strategic partners to explain and showcase the benefits and goodness of palm oil, noting that joint efforts are needed to deliver a strong message, especially to the EU and the US.

She is also optimistic that palm oil-producing countries have better controls and narratives to market palm oil globally.

The minister chaired the CPOPC’s 10th Meeting from July 18-20, 2022, together with the Coordinating Minister of Indonesian Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto in Bali, Indonesia.

The hybrid meeting was also attended by representatives of observer countries, including the Colombian Vice-Minister of Agricultural Affairs, Juan Gonzalo Botero and Honduran Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Laura Suazo.

“During the meeting, the CPOPC took note of the increasingly limited supply of global vegetable oil due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially the Ukraine war which exacerbated the food crisis and resulted in high inflation worldwide.

“The council also took note of the possibility of biodiesel blending, as well as the emphasis on the main market drivers for the rest of 2022,” said Zuraida, adding that Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to increase their biofuel mandates to B35 for Indonesia and B20 for Malaysia for domestic use.

The meeting also covered CPOPC’s plans to hold the G20 Sustainable Vegetable Oil Summit in November 2022 to provide a discussion forum on key issues relevant to global vegetable oil production and trade, such as market access, sustainability, manpower and smallholders.

Malaysia will host the 11th CPOPC meeting in March 2023.-Bernama