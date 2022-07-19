Crackhouse Comedy Club vandalised: Report

PETALING JAYA: The Crackhouse Comedy Club in Kuala Lumpur has been vandalised with splashes of red paint following the recent controversy involving a viral video of a woman allegedly insulting Islam, The Vibes reports.

Parts of the Hong Leong Bank outlet on the ground floor next door to the club were also splashed with black paint. A bank employee told The Vibes that police had come by the area earlier today.

Recently, the comedy club was embroiled in controversy following a viral video of a woman claiming to be a Muslim and to have memorised 15 chapters (juzuk) of the Quran before stripping off her headscarf and baju kurung during an open mic comedy skit at the club on June 4.

Siti Nuramira Abdullah, 26, pleaded not guilty against charges of inciting religious disharmony during her stunt.

Earlier today, Siti Nuramira was re-arrested by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and will be charged under Section 7 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.