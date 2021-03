PETALING JAYA: When a woman complains of period pains, it may not be just that, said fertility experts. They said she may be suffering from a condition called endometriosis.

While endometriosis does not result in death, it does reduce a patient’s quality of life, they added.

Endometriosis is an inflammatory condition that occurs when cells from the endometrium, known as the lining of the womb, are found outside the womb, said gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Hoo Mei Lin.

“These cells can be found most commonly around the womb, within the muscles of the womb (adenomyosis) and around the ovary, which may lead to a formation of a blood or ‘chocolate’ cyst.

“The endometrium sheds each month during the menstrual cycle and the cells located outside the womb will also shed or bleed, not in huge quantities, maybe just a drop or two. However, blood is an irritant, and this bleeding can result in pain and inflammation of the surrounding tissue,” she told theSun.

Hoo said a diagnosis could take up to a decade, largely because people, even among healthcare professionals, have the perception that it is normal to have period pains.

“Education is important so women can seek help faster and reduce the effects of endometriosis. Often, when a woman complains of period pains, she is told that it is normal and told to put up with it, and that it will go away after she has children.”

Hoo said menstrual periods should not interfere with a woman’s daily life. If it stops her from carrying out daily activities and she experiences pains when she is not having her period, this warrants an examination and treatment.

“Many women with endometriosis will find the pain worsening. They may find that the number of days they suffer from period pains and the amount of painkillers they need is increasing.

“They may have other symptoms such as severe pain when clearing their bowels during periods or pain during intercourse. These calls for medical attention.”

She said people need to recognise endometriosis as a real disease as most women are often subjected to disdain when they take time off work due to endometriosis.

“They are seen as seeking attention and abusing medical leave. Recognising that the pain and suffering is real is the first step.

“Endometriosis may also result in infertility if left untreated. Repeated surgeries of blood cysts or endometriomas (any surgery around or on the ovary will reduce egg reserves), inflammation and scarring around the reproductive organs may render a woman infertile,” she said.

The first week of March is Endometriosis Awareness Week, which aims to raise awareness about the hidden and often unrecognised effects of endometriosis, faced by one out of 10 women in Malaysia.

Founder of MyEndosis, Surita Mogan, said spousal support is important as endometriosis affects not just women but also those around her, especially her partner.

“The symptoms could cause tremendous strain in relationships, and treatment options could cause a huge dent in finances.”

Surita said spouses may find it hard to understand how endometriosis can have a huge impact on a woman’s life. Therefore, creating awareness is crucial.

“Information on measures to deal with this is available. Awareness movements and events on endometriosis abroad show husbands being involved but few Malaysian men come forward.

“We have to change the mindset that this is a woman’s issue. At MyEndosis, we have four male committee members and they can speak about women’s reproductive health easily. We hope this will change perceptions, and address the shame and taboo about endometriosis,” she said.

Those wanting to know more can join MyEndosis on their official Facebook page or visit them at myendosis.org.