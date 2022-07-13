Cricket among 39 sports listed for 2023 SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR: Cricket will make a return in the upcoming 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia after it last featured in the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

As cricket is among 39 sports that were listed in the 32nd edition of the SEA Games, five other sports are still under consideration namely archery, chess (international), gymnastics (rhythmic), kurash and shooting.

Apart from 39 sports, one demonstration sport which is teqball will also be featured in the Games. Teqball is a ball sport that combines the elements of football and table tennis, which is played on a curved table.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib said they were pleased to see that Cambodia managed to organise a lot of sports even though it will be their first time to host the biennial games.

However, Mohd Nazifuddin said they are still appealing for archery, gymnastics (rhythmic) and shooting to make the cut in the 2023 SEA Games.

“Given their constraints and budget, we are working closely to bring these sports (archery, gymnastics (rhythmic) and shooting) in,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

OCM in a Facebook post said the list of events for the confirmed sports are expected to be announced next month.

Below is the list of 39 sports in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia:

Category One (compulsory sports): athletics (track & field and marathon), aquatics (swimming, diving and water polo)

Category Two (Olympic and Asian sports): badminton, basketball (3x3 and 5x5), billiards and snooker, boxing, traditional boat race, chess (xiangqi and ok chakktrong), cricket, cycling (mountain bike and road race), dancesports, football, fencing, golf, gymnastics (artistic and aerobic) hockey (field and indoor) judo, karate, kun khmer, petanque, sailing, sepak takraw (sepak takraw, hoop and chinlone) silat, soft tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, endurance race (aquathlon, duathlon and triathlon), volleyball (indoor and beach) weightlifting, wrestling, wushu

Category Three (regional and other sports): body building, e-sports, fin swimming, floorball, jet ski, martial arts (arnis, jujitsu, kick boxing, kun bokator, martial arts korea: ITF rules and vovinam) obstacle race.-Bernama