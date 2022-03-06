Cricket legend Warne had chest pain before found dead

BANGKOK: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne who died while holidaying in the island of Koh Samui had experienced chest pains prior to his death, Thai police said.

Warne, 52, one of the greatest test cricketers of all time, was found unconscious in his room in a villa in the Bo Phut area of the island on Friday evening.

Bo Phut police chief Pol Col Yutthana Sirisombat said the police learned that Warne had experienced chest pains before his death.

“He had a medical history of asthma and had seen a doctor about his heart condition,“ he said during a press conference on Saturday.

Earlier, police ruled out foul play in Warne’s death and an autopsy would be conducted at Surat Thani Hospital to confirm the cause of death.

Surat Thani police chief, Pol Maj Gen Sathit Pholphinit said investigators had examined closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording around the villa and found nothing unusual.

“There were no bruises on his body. There were also no traces of the room having been disturbed or ransacked.

“The forensic team that examined the room on Saturday afternoon found some bloodstains at two spots on the floor and bloodstains on three bath towels and a pillow. They also found two bottles of drinking water, one empty and one half-full,” he said, quoted by Bangkok Post.

On Friday evening, Warne was found unconscious in his room by one of his three traveling companions.

A statement from his management company said ‘despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived”.

Warne’s management said he passed away of suspected heart attack. — Bernama