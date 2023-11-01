Crime index dropped by 4.1% last year: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The national crime index recorded a 4.1 per cent drop in 2022 with 50,819 cases reported as compared to 52,974 cases in 2021.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the achievement was the result of the performance of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers and men who kept the national security situation at a good and controlled level.

“Similarly on efforts to combat and prevent drug activities, as 141,346 cases and 163,740 arrests were recorded in 2022 for various narcotics offenses compared to 108,273 cases and 129,654 arrests in 2021,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the Inspector-General of Police’s Monthly Assembly at Bukit Aman, here, today.

Acryl Sani said arrests under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) also recorded an increase last year involving 1,261 people compared to 1,186 in 2021.

“This clearly shows that PDRM remains committed to fighting the country’s number one enemy (drugs),“ he said.

In addition, he said the statistics on commercial crime cases showed a decrease in 2022 with 30,536 cases recorded compared to 31,490 cases in 2021

He added that for cases related to smuggling, migrants and national treasures, PDRM recorded 2,866 cases involving 5,945 arrests with seizures valued at RM495.6 million throughout last year, compared to 2,811 cases involving 4,840 arrests and RM445.9 million (worth of seizures) in 2021.-Bernama