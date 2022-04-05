Crime Prevention Clubs in schools in Melaka reactivated

ALOR GAJAH: The Crime Prevention Clubs (KPJ) in 253 primary and secondary schools in Melaka have been reactivated with the schools now back in their face-to-face learning and co-curricular activities allowed under the School Management and Operation Guidelines 3.0.

Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah said the Crime Prevention Clubs, with a total membership of 7,402 students, was part of an effort to form a community of children with high awareness in crime prevention.

“The implementation of this initiative, between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Education Ministry, will be conducted online while co-curricular activities are implemented,“ he told reporters at the 1st Day of School Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Durian Tunggal here today.

He said students who joined the club could be the ‘eyes and ears’ for the authorities, especially in reporting criminal activities that may occur in the school compound.-Bernama