Crimes that shook the nation: Risking life and limb to fight crime

ALTHOUGH it happened 16 years ago, citizen crime-buster Rosli Mohd Saad should never be forgotten.

It was a time when snatch theft cases were rampant nationwide and the 36-year-old company van driver detested criminals who preyed on helpless victims.

Having single-handedly caught a snatch thief in 2002 near the KLCC Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, he was more resolute in his fight against crime after his mother became a victim.

The elderly woman lost her handbag containing over RM6,000 in cash and valuables to a snatch thief in Alor Star a month earlier, leaving Rosli incensed when he found out about the incident.

On June 29, 2004, he made the ultimate sacrifice when he risked his life and went to the aid of a snatch theft victim at Taman Mulia Jaya, Ampang Jaya.

Rosli and his wife, Jamilah Abdul Hamid, 32, a cleaning company supervisor, had just left home together for work at 6am on that fateful day when they heard the screams of a woman.

Without hesitation, Rosli pulled over his van and stepped out before spotting a snatch thief tugging a handbag from a woman nearby.

He quickly went to the aid of the victim, a 26-year-old Indonesian woman.

On seeing Rosli approaching him, the thief took to his heels empty-handed towards a squatter settlement.

Rosli pursued the man but lost sight of him as it was still dark at the time.

Determined to apprehend the thief, he did not give up but searched the area for the snatch thief.

When he came to a side lane at a row of houses moments later, the thief sprung out armed with a knife and confronted Rosli.

In the ensuing struggle, Rosli was stabbed several times in his shoulder and ribcage.

As he fell unconscious and bled profusely, the snatch thief fled the scene.

Jamilah and residents in the area rushed to Rosli’s aid before taking him to a private hospital nearby. However, Rosli, who had a younger twin brother and was the second child of 11 siblings, was pronounced dead by doctors.

Police launched a hunt for the man, who went into hiding and within two weeks, a 31-year-old Indonesian illegal immigrant identified only as Sahlan, was arrested. After being held in remand for investigations, the foreigner was charged with Rosli’s murder.

Hailed a national hero, the public and politicians from both sides of the divide paid tribute to Rosli.

As donations poured in for the family, there were also calls for a bravery award in his name to be initiated to honour citizen crime-busters.

His wife later revealed that the couple had planned to leave the city for their village in Kedah in the months ahead.

