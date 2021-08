PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, a long-standing and successful strategy to attract investments, may soon be upended by new and stricter rules.

Rich foreigners looking to retire in a more conducive environment are likely to start looking elsewhere, according to existing participants and industry players.

They said even those who qualified based on the original requirements and are now happily settled in Malaysia, may take their money elsewhere.

In a post on investor.com, J. Andrew Davison, who has been living in Kuala Lumpur under the MM2H programme for several years now, said that by tightening the rules, the government is likely to drive more than 90% of current participants away, given that they will no longer be able to meet the new requirements.

Under the MM2H programme, which was introduced in 2002, a foreigner could be given a 10-year renewable visa to reside in Malaysia if he fulfiled certain conditions.

He had to have a monthly offshore income of RM10,000 and a bank balance of RM500,000.

However, the government recently announced that when the MM2H programme is reinstated in October, after a year-long suspension because of the Covid-19 crisis, the rules would be tightened.

The applicant must now show an offshore income of RM40,000 a month and a fixed deposit amount of RM1.5 million.

Previously, upon approval, an applicant aged below 50 is required to have RM300,000 in the bank, while those aged 50 and above must have RM150,000. Under the new rules, the sum have been raised to RM1 million for both categories.

While applications were free under the old rules, each applicant must now pay a RM5,000 processing fee, and accompanying family members must pay RM2,500 each.

The new rules will also apply to those who have been living in Malaysia under the old requirements. They will have to show proof that they meet the new requirements when they apply for a renewal of their visas.

Lee Chee Keong, who has been a consultant for the MM2H programme for 18 years, described the new standards as “ludicrous”.

He told theSun that stakeholders have appealed to the government to review the proposed changes but “our appeals have fallen on deaf ears”.

He said the programme had worked well for 18 years.

“Why make them pay more now? Malaysia is not the only country where they can retire to.”

Lee estimated that the MM2H programme had brought in an average of RM3.8 billion a year to the Malaysian economy since it was launched.

He said the new regulations would see a reduction in the MM2H business.

“It will be a loss for the country,” he added.

Deputy chief of mission at the Japan Embassy in Malaysia Kaname Araki said the new requirements would have a significant influence on potential applicants and current residents from all countries.

“Japanese nationals like to stay in Malaysia because of the unique culture, lifestyle and hospitality displayed by the people.”

Araki said many members of Japanese clubs and associations in Kuala Lumpur have already expressed concern and some have even stated that they were considering plans to relocate elsewhere when the new regulations are imposed.

“The MM2H scheme has benefited Malaysia’s economy by allowing Japanese and international applicants to spend large sums of money on agent fees, opening Malaysian bank accounts, and purchasing homes and vehicles.”