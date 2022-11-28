Croatia’s Livaja replaces Vlasic for Canada World Cup clash

DOHA: Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic made one change for his side's crucial World Cup Group F clash with Canada as Marko Livaja replaced Nikola Vlasic at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

The Croatians were held to a goalless draw in their group opener against Morocco so Dalic freshened up his attack by bringing in Hajduk Split forward Livaja to operate on the right flank.

Croatia, the runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, need a victory against underdogs Canada to get back on track for a place in the last 16.

Canada, playing in their first World Cup for 36 years, were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opening match and boss John Herdman made one change to his starting line-up.

Club Brugge forward Cyle Larin came in for Reading's Junior Hoilett in Canada's three-man attack.-AFP