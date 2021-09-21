Croc sighted at Kampung Nagapas, Papar captured

PAPAR: A crocodile, measuring almost five metres long, which was sighted in Kampung Nagapas here recently, was captured by Civil Defence Force (APM) members here, last night

Sabah APM in a statement said its personnel rushed to the scene soon after the agency was alerted of the discovery of the 700-kilogramme reptile at 7.30pm.

“The crocodile was finally captured at 9.05 pm with the help of villagers and handed over to the Sabah Wildlife Department,” it said.

Earlier a 14-second video clip of the crocodile appearance in the middle of the road in Kampung Nagapas was shared on social media, raising fear among residents in the nearby areas.-Bernama