Crocodile caught in the middle of the road

PENGERANG: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department caught a 4.6-metre long crocodile which was found in the middle of the road at Jalan Tiong Nam, Jalan Bypass Rapid Pengerang, last night.

Sebana Cove Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander, Assistant Superintendent Mohd Khairul Sufian Dahari said two fire engines with 16 firemen from the Sebana Cove and Sungai Rengit BBP were rushed to the scene following an emergency call at midnight.

“Upon the arrival of the team at the scene, there was indeed a crocodile measuring 15 feet in the middle of the road,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the crocodile was handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.

The operation ended at 1.40 am, he said.