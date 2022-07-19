Cross-country run back on track after two-year break

PETALING JAYA: The “FTKLAA Cross Country Run – Go For It!” is officially back with improved routes after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletic Association (FTKLAA) president Datuk Seri Dr V. Pulainthiran said the past two years have been very difficult because of the pandemic, which led to the cancellation or postponement of events.

“Initially, this event was scheduled to be held in April 2020, but it had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. It will now resume on Sept 11,” he said.

Pulainthiran said this year’s cross country run will be the 35th edition since it began in 1985. He added that STM Lottery, formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia, is the title sponsor for the sixth time.

Pulainthiran thanked the organisation for its continuous support over the years.

He said it was decided to hold the event at Padang Merbok and Taman Botani in Kuala Lumpur instead of its usual venue at Templer Park in Rawang, where there are onging construction works.

“We made some improvements after reviewing feedback on races in the past few years. We noticed that participants like to compete over long distances.

“So, we have made changes in the running distances, with the 10km run now extended to 15km, and 6.6km to 10km.”

STM Lottery communications manager Giam Say Khoon said it was time to resume the FTKLAA Cross Country Run as Malaysia is moving towards the endemic phase.

“It is time to bring the fun back, and I’m sure runners are eager to join the event,” he said.

Giam thanked FTKLAA for the opportunity to sponsor the event as the firm advocates healthy lifestyles.

“We are looking forward to seeing all the runners back on Sept 11,” he added.

The race is open to Malaysians and foreigners and features four categories, with distances of between 3km and 15km.

The total cash rewards for winners is RM10,950 for all categories.

Those who are keen to participate can register at www.racexasia.com or www.checkpointsport.asia.com, while those who prefer to register manually can walk in at FTKLAA office in Kuala Lumpur.