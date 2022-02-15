Crypto – sentiment improving but not yet bullish

PETALING JAYA: Cryptocurrencies have been plunging across the board of late, as rumours of a market crash caused investors to question their stability. What could the Russia-Ukraine conflict mean for cryptocurrency and crypto portfolios?

Luno Malaysia country manager Aaron Tang said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could cause further uncertainties to the cryptocurrency market that is already impacted by macroeconomic fears of rising interest rates and tightening monetary policies in the coming months.

“The price of cryptocurrencies is linked directly to supply and demand. Events that impact the economy globally determine people’s need to buy or own cryptocurrencies. During periods of geopolitical tensions, investors tend to avoid volatile assets and store their money in safe-haven assets such as cash and gold.

“Furthermore, interest rate hikes tend to influence the performance of the whole cryptocurrency market. When interest rates are low and it is cheap to borrow money, investors tend to pour money into high-risk investments, including bitcoin. Conversely, investors move their money out of risky investments following an interest rate hike,” Tang told SunBiz.

Tang said even though bitcoin trading has been quite active in the past few weeks, many market participants are still sitting on the fence with the current volatility of the asset class.

“While we are seeing bitcoin’s performance improving lately, given the lack of investor confidence, it may take a while for the market to become bullish again,” he said.

Tokenize founder and CEO Hong Qi Yu said since December 2021 sentiment in the whole of the crypto market has been quite bearish in anticipation of aggressive interest rate increases in 2022 by the US Federal Reserve.

“All risk-on assets have taken a big hit, not just crypto. Even US tech stocks. However, an interesting point to take note of is when a tech stock like Meta takes a hit and plunges 26%. We see rotational play happening where significant funds flow into crypto like bitcoin and ethereum. The price has found the bottom and has appreciated almost 30% and more.

“It will be interesting to see how the price of crypto such as bitcoin correlates with US indices like the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq from here onwards,” he told SunBiz.

Hong said the overall crypto market capitalisation barely holds at US$1.5 trillion (RM6.3 trillion) while tech stock like Apple alone holds a US$2.75 trillion market value easily.

“Institutional investors will look for high-beta stocks now, crypto such as bitcoin and ethereum profiles will attract fund managers to rebalance most of their risk on holding to portfolios such as Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s parent company Alphabet.

“I am a supercycle believer for crypto and the crypto bull run will be extended. Of course, mixed with some corrections that can go up to 50% to 60% from its all-time high and consolidation for three to six months. Between here and there we can anticipate an all-time high in each cycle,” he said.