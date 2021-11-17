CTOS: Central Credit Reference Information System back to normal

PETALING JAYA: CTOS Digital Bhd wholly owned subsidiary CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd’s (CDS) access to the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) has been restored effective yesterday.

CDS said it received the confirmation from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on Tuesday.

CTOS had concluded a comprehensive and detailed review of CCRIS-related data assets and infrastructure with independent global cybersecurity experts as required by BNM.

“As Malaysia’s leading credit reporting agency, CTOS has and will continue to make significant investments to ensure all data and information in possession is protected with world-class certified data security technology. Notably, CTOS’ IT and data security framework, policies, procedures, and systems will continue to be benchmarked against ISO27001 as well as other global standards,“ CTOS said in a stock exchange filing yesterday.

BNM had temporarily suspended the CCRIS services to credit reporting agencies, including CDS, on Oct 1 because of a potential cyberthreat and possibility of data leak incident in the credit reporting industry.