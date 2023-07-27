CTOS Digital achieves record revenue of RM62.2 million in 2Q 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: CTOS Digital Berhad posted a new record revenue amounting to RM62.2 million in 2Q 2023, signifying a

robust 34% YoY increase as compared to RM46.5 million in 2Q 2022.

This strong performance was backed by double-digit growth percentages across all three customer segments (Key Accounts, Commercial and Direct-to-Consumer) and across all types of services, with digital solutions and comprehensive portfolio review and analytics witnessing the highest surge.

With this, the normalised net profit for 2Q 2023 rose by 17% to RM25.5 million, up from RM21.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

In addition to the impressive organic growth, performance by associate companies has also improved, contributing to the Group’s results. Share of profit from associates amounted to RM6.8 million for the quarter, representing an 18% YoY improvement.

In the first half of the year ended June 30, 2023 (1H 2023), normalised net profit grew 21% to RM46.3 million versus RM38.1 million in 1H 2022. This was on the back of the Group’s revenue improving by 37% to RM121.8 million from RM89.2 million a year ago.

CTOS Digital’s Executive Director and Group CEO, Erick Hamburger, said “CTOS has again delivered a robust quarterly performance, fueled by strong organic growth across all business segments and service offerings. As banks and businesses continue their digital transformation efforts, we foresee ample opportunities for significant growth in the years ahead.”

Normalised net profit added back components including costs related to acquisitions and incremental income tax expense based on the statutory tax rate of 24% for CTOS Data Systems.

“We are also beginning to reap the benefits of our acquisitions, with contributions from our associate companies meeting our expectations. We anticipate this trend to accelerate as we implement more strategic initiatives, enabling us to seize new opportunities and provide comprehensive end-to-end services. Our collaboration with JurisTech has proven to be fruitful, as we have made remarkable progress in the digital moneylending space and successfully secured contracts for banks’ credit transformation,” said Hamburger.

With the traction shown in the first half of 2023 and accelerating momentum moving into the second half of the year, he added they are on track to achieve our internal normalised net profit target of RM100-105 million.

“We are executing well against our long-term plans to meet and deliver value to our shareholders,” he said.

CTOS Digital continues to reward shareholders and declared a second interim single-tier dividend of 0.55 sen per ordinary share in respect of the three months financial period ending 30 June 2023, which will be paid on 21 September 2023.

The total dividend payout to date amounts to RM22.7 million, representing a payout ratio of 60%.

