CTOS receives one-year CCRIS fee waiver extension

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia will be waiving fees for the extraction of Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) reports by another year until Dec 31, 2022, according to CTOS Digital Bhd (CTOS).

The waiver was supposed to end by Dec 31, 2021.

In a Bursa filing today, CTOS said its wholly-owned subsidiary, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd, received a letter from the central bank dated Dec 17, 2021, regarding the extension.

“The estimated rebates given to CTOS’ customers arising from the CCRIS fee waiver are expected to be more than 10 per cent of last year’s consolidated revenue.

“Similarly, as in the current financial year, CTOS does not expect any material impact on the profitability for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022, from this CCRIS fee waiver extension,” it said.