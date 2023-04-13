CUCKOO amplifies #SAMASAMAHealthier theme through launch of Ramadan-Raya campaign

Anchored on a brand festive film with a cameo by one of Malaysia’s biggest stars, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, and international Korean actor, Lee Minho, CUCKOO’s Ramadan-Raya campaign will strengthen CUCKOO’s position as Malaysia’s leading Healthy Home Creator and set to bring Malaysians on a journey to uncover the mysteries of zombie-like kampung folks, search for a cure, and be inspired to be #SAMASAMAHealthier to welcome a healthier, happier Raya.

KUALA LUMPUR : After years of seeing hundreds of Raya films from different brands, one might wonder what else to expect while watching these films. How about catching a cameo appearance of one of the world’s most famous Korean actors in a Raya film that takes place in a typical Malay village? Healthy Home Creator, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd. (CUCKOO) takes on a refreshing approach to healthier living this festive season through the launch of their Ramadan-Raya campaign.

“A huge inspiration for the campaign is taken from our experience during the pandemic where festivities are more than just celebrations – it is also a reminder for us to stay healthy so we can gather and celebrate with our loved ones. With that, we thought why not try something bold to bring this message while amplifying CUCKOO’s #SAMASAMAHealthier brand theme to remind and inspire Malaysians to live healthier while keeping it interesting and relevant to Malaysians,” said CUCKOO International Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Queenie Goh.

The launch of CUCKOO’s Ramadan-Raya campaign is done with the release of a festive brand film titled “Menyelamatkan Kampung Bersama Bintang Pujaan”. The film begins with a sombre note set in an apocalyptic- like backdrop where the main character, Ayu (Ellyza Azizi), is seen returning to her hometown, Kampung Lesu, with something feeling amiss. Including her father, Pak Jalil (Aziz M Osman), the people around her has become zombie-like, except for Nur (Nik Farin) who she realises was ‘normal’. Suspecting the kampung’s shortage of meat supply as a possible cause of the mysterious phenomenon, a determined Ayu then sets out on a mission to uncover the kampung’s mystery and find a cure.

Carefully scripted and paced, the film on the edge with mysteries, adventures, and comedy, as they journey together with Ayu on her quest to save her kampung (or lawan lesu with CUCKOO). Keeping the film entertaining also are comedic scenes with Samsol Zombie (Aloy Paradoks) who is ultimately saved by CUCKOO S.I.H.A.T.

Agents (Surveillance & Intervention of Healthier Approach Transformation). Also making a special cameo in the film are CUCKOO Brand Ambassadors, Lee Minho and Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, who have helped Ayu in her adventure.

The idea of the brand festive film was then extended across various mediums, including social, digital, TV commercials, billboards, media visits, on-ground activation, PR kits, radio placements, and even a special promotion for CUCKOO products for an integrated experience. One message is consistent throughout – to fight lethargy and restlessness with CUCKOO (lawan lesu dengan CUCKOO).

“The elements seen in this festive film are different from what we normally do as a brand as we look to engage Malaysians better and strengthen our #SAMASAMAHealthier message. In the film, we see zombie-like kampung folks who look restless and lethargic (lesu) as a manifestation of unhealthy life and how Ayu saves her kampung with CUCKOO (or lawan lesu dengan CUCKOO). This gripping story seen reflects our enduring passion as a Healthy Home Creator to help Malaysians live healthier while imbuing fun and refreshing elements. We’ve also weaved together different tactical elements into the story seamlessly which enables us to engage Malaysians better and create a stronger brand personality, increasing brand affinity and market appeal”, adds Queenie.