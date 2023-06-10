$!Cuckoo International 9th anniversary presents contest, latest innovations

First time in Kuching, more exciting prizes, captivating performance by Siti Nurhaliza

Kuching: Anniversaries may just be about celebrations to some, but for “Malaysia’s leading Healthy Home Creator” Cuckoo International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Cuckoo International), it goes beyond that. Each year, the company celebrates successful efforts to inspire a healthier living and renews its commitment to motivate more Malaysians to be #SAMASAMAHealthier. This year, it celebrates its ninth anniversary celebration which started in August, with the launch of its biggest-ever contest, “Beli Cuckoo Menang Kondo” (Buy Cuckoo Win Condo) and culminated in a celebration in Kuching.

The celebration was taken up a notch with the extension of the contest with greater prize value and more better prizes as well as the launch of two Healthy Home innovations. Speaking at the anniversary event in Kuching, Cuckoo International founder and CEO Hoe Kian Choon said: “Our passion to inspire Malaysians to live healthier and better integrate wellness into their homes has always been constant. Today’s anniversary event represents that as well as our spirit to rise ‘Beyond Standards’ in meeting the heightened expectations of Malaysians. “Our biggest contest just got bigger, and we’ve continued to introduce innovations that represent our efforts to #SAMASAMA to inspire people to live healthier and happier life. These make our celebration purposeful as we hope to send out a message of empowerment.” The event in Kuching was Cuckoo International taking its anniversary celebration out of the Klang Valley for the first time, to celebrate the support by its customers and fans in the region. The Sarawak capital, after all, has Cuckoo International’s largest customer base in East Malaysia. The celebration was hosted by Nabil Ahmad, also known as Nabil Raja Lawak, and also saw Cuckoo International brand ambassador Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza delivering a captivating performance to the on-ground public.

‘Buy Cuckoo Win Condo’ contest (Phase 2) Feelings of happiness, excitement, gratefulness and surprise overwhelmed winners of the “Buy Cuckoo Win Condo” Contest that was launched in August. One of them was Denis Anak Empalah, who won a Proton Saga. “When I first found out about winning the prize, I was overwhelmed with excitement and disbelief. It felt like a dream come true. I felt grateful to have been chosen among many deserving candidates and thankful for the opportunities that led me to this achievement,” he said. Another winner is Lau Hui Hua, who won a condominium. “Winning this condo feels like a dream come true! Thank you, Cuckoo!” said the new Exsim D’Terra Residences service apartment owner. Cuckoo International’s biggest-ever contest culminated in the announcement of the final set of shortlisted participants during the anniversary event. With “very positive” responses received over the past two months, the company announced the extension of the contest – which began on Oct 1 and will now run until Dec 31, with a greater prize value and more exciting or better prizes. Cuckoo International believes the contest extension is expected to inject greater excitement into the market, with a total of RM3 million worth of prizes offered, up from RM2 million previously. The contest also sees exciting updates to the prizes offered, including 90 cash prizes of RM1,500 (up from RM1,000 previously and offered exclusively for existing customers only), three Proton Sagas, three Tesla Model 3, and three serviced apartments. Also, instead of a bi-weekly draw, the prizes will be up for grabs monthly.