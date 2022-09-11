Cuepacs advises civil servants to exercise their right to vote

KUALA LUMPUR: Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat today reminded all civil servants to exercise their right to vote in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Adnan said based on developments since GE14, civil servants have experience working under several governments that functioned as their employers.

“Civil servants have understood and can choose the employer closest to their heart (in GE15),“ he told reporters after launching Special Personal Accident Takaful programmes for uniformed and armed civil service personnel - myPOLISPA and myPENGUATKUSAPA - here today.

Adnan also advised civil servants who will be GE15 workers to carry out their duties well to ensure the smoothness of the election process.

Early voting is on Nov 15 and polling on Nov 19.

On myPOLISPA and myPENGUATKUASAPA, Adnan said they were to provide special protection to policemen and armed enforcers in the event of death, permanent, full or partial disability while on duty.

Adnan said the takaful insurance programmes offer financial protection of up to RM440,000 with a contribution rate of RM8 per month.

The programmes are expected to benefit about 300,000 police and armed enforcement personnel in the Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Road Transport Department and staff in local authorities who are always facing risks while on duty.

The takaful programmes are on offer from today and more information can be accessed at https://cuepacscare.my/

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Yahaya Othman, who represented Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani at the ceremony, expressed his appreciation to Cuepacs for these takaful protection programmes.

“Previously, enforcement personnel were not protected if anything happened. So, with myPOLISPA and myPENGUATKUASAPA, they will benefit if any accidents happen to them,“ he said.-Bernama