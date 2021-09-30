Cuepacs fully supports mandatory vaccination order for public servants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) fully supports the move by the Public Service Department (PSD) to make it mandatory for all public service officers at federal level to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Its president Adnan Mat, in a statement, today said that all civil servants must comply with the move aimed at reviving the country which has been impacted economically and socially by the pandemic.

He said civil servants who had yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations have been given up to Nov 1 2021, to complete their vaccination at the vaccination centres provided by the government.

“Cuepacs once again wishes to stress that the action taken by the government is not to punish because many avenues and opportunities have been given following the launching of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“We are government personnel who receive the government’s directives and implement the policies of the government which manages all matters linked to the delivery of government services,” said the statement.

Adnan said all department heads must take cognisance of this latest directive and convey the information to the staff who have yet to be vaccinated.

He said they should remind all civil servants that they were subject to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“As civil servants, we must abide by this directive as civil servants are the administrative machinery of the government which implements and uphold all government policies.

“Vaccinations among civil servants can give confidence and assurance and subsequently smoothen public service delivery to the people,” he said.

Earlier, JPA announced that all federal public service officers are required to take the Covid-19 vaccine jabs to give confidence and assurance to the public and to ensure smooth public delivery service to the people.

According to JPA, almost 98 per cent of civil servants had been vaccinated against Covid-19 while the group who had yet to register to be vaccinated only comprised 1.6 per cent or 16,902 people. -Bernama