Cuepacs hoping for good news for civil servants on Aug 30

LAHAD DATU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will announce good news for civil servants, especially on the remuneration system, on Aug 30.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat(pix) said the congress hoped the government can implement a more effective remuneration system that is more comprehensive, fair and equitable for civil servants in the country.

“It is hoped that there will be good news from the prime minister at the civil servants’ monthly gathering at the end of this month,” he told reporters after attending a Cuepacs programme with civil servants here today.

Adnan said a meeting was held in Kota Kinabalu last month and all the inputs obtained regarding the needs of civil servants had been submitted to the government.-Bernama